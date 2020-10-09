Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: National Midwifery Week

“They really got to know us and our wishes for this natural birth. But we also liked that we would still be in the hospital,” said Wuestewald.
“They really got to know us and our wishes for this natural birth. But we also liked that we would still be in the hospital,” said Wuestewald.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being with Moms as they deliver their babies has been the calling of Midwife Lisa Van Gerpen for over 20 years, and over 2,000 births. She knew there was something special about childbirth, even when she was a young girl.

“When I was a teenager I worked in a small-town hospital and begged them to let me watch births because I was so interested in it,” said Van Gerpen.

She’s among a team of Avera Certified Nurse-Midwives.

“We have a group of four midwives here at Avera and we all work very closely together and all have similar practice styles. So we do share the call for the births, but we also make sure that our women meet all of us so they feel comfortable with everyone,” said Van Gerpen.

One of those moms is Mary Wuestewald.

“We attended ‘Maybe a baby’ at Avera in Sioux Falls, and I kind of was just curious about midwifery and kind of their approach to things. And we found out, they’re very supportive of natural pregnancy and delivery for low-risk pregnancies,” said Wuestewald.

She liked the options and safety of more medical help close by.

“They really got to know us and our wishes for this natural birth. But we also liked that we would still be in the hospital,” said Wuestewald.

“I took care of her primarily throughout the pregnancy, but she had Courtney for her birth and just felt really comfortable with the whole team because she knew she would get the same care that she was expecting no matter who was on call,” said Van Gerpen. “We really just built a strong relationship with all of the midwives.”

The midwives at Avera focus on discovering Mom’s desires.

“We are more of a partner in the care we try to talk to women about what their desires are, we do a focus a lot on trying to support natural childbirth so if a woman wants to do natural childbirth we give her a lot of different resources for that,” said Van Gerpen. “If women want to have their baby in a different position or if they want to do something different for their birth have their husbands help catch the baby there are different wishes we try to make sure that we respect whatever their wishes are.”

More time is spent by Mom’s side.

“Even spent quite a bit of time with us during labor. This last one was delivered in the middle of the night, and my midwife was there the entire time,” said Wuestewald.

The relationship continues as the family grows.

“Women come back for maybe two or three babies but then they come back every year for physical or if they have any gynecological problems and things like that. So, the most rewarding part of the job is being able to build relationships with people and get to know them and keep seeing them and get updates on their children how they’re doing how their life is going, those kinds of things,” said Van Gerpen.

A silver lining to the pandemic is the ability to have pre-natal checkups in early pregnancy for low-risk situations. A free consultation is available with Avera midwives.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

News

South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598, 4,274 of which are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“That’s the beauty about cardiology and interventional cardiology is you can see real-time you know changes and how a patient feels and how well they do you know right in front of your eyes,” said Wagener.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe while returning to the gym

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“When I looked around and saw how the machinery was all spaced out, the lockers were spaced out, the classes were spaced out. I lost that anxiety right away. I felt really safe in this environment,” said Wallenberg.

News

Active cases in South Dakota near 4,000 as state reports 386 new cases Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 386 new COVID-19 cases as active cases near 4,000 in the state.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Light the Night virtual event supports Leukemia, Lymphoma patients

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"We have so many ways in which we can enhance the quality of life and, and then the feeling of hope for all these patients and let them know that it's not necessarily the end of everything," said Parameswaran.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about tonsils

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
This new intracapsular technique, I would never go back and I think it’s been one of the better gifts I could give to my patients with tonsil problems.