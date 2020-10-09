Efforts underway to clean Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This year, the city of Sioux Falls has gotten a break from major flooding. So now the city and even some local residents are taking advantage of that and doing their part to help keep the Big Sioux River clean.

All week levee crews have been working to remove silt build up in the Big Sioux River. Silt is made of rock and mineral particles. Removing it allows more room for water to flow. It also helps the environment as suspended silt can affect water quality for the fish and overall clarity of the water.

Keeping the river clean is a never-ending task.

“The flood control system requires ongoing constant maintenance all year, every year. Improving water quality in the Big Sioux is an effort we’ve been working on for decades with many partners upstream with buffers and all different types of things,” said Andy Berg, Environmental/ Storm Water Manager for the city of Sioux Falls.

While the city is doing its part to help out the environment, so are locals. Lincoln and his grandpa Dan Tilus are picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma Park. It’s something they’ve done dozens of times

“I learned like how to like try to duck and also like grab,” said Lincoln.

They’re doing this for a simple reason.

So we can save our planet," said Lincoln.

“When the planet gets kind of like it’s not feeling very well then everyone will just like, they’ll all get sick maybe,” said Lincoln.

It’s not the cleanest job.

“You kind of say eww. Like you don’t want to touch it, but if you have gloves you can do it,” said Lincoln.

And you really can. While Lincoln and his grandpa are getting a head start, everyone can help pick up trash Saturday, Oct. 10th from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s the fifth annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

“Typically we do this event every year, but for the past couple years the event has been canceled due to flooding. So we are excited to be able to hold it again,” said HollyMeier, Sustainability Coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls.

Volunteers will be at select parks around town providing trash bags and necessary supplies. Lincoln has this important tip for everyone whether you decide to participate or not.

“Never leave trash behind,” said Lincoln.

Locations for the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup (City of Sioux Falls)

Click here for more information on the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.