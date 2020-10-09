Advertisement

Lincoln leads after day one of State “AA” Tennis tourney in RC

Pats looking for 5th straight title
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots have a 20 point lead over Rapid City Stevens as top seed Johana Brower advanced to the semi’s Friday as she goes after her 3rd straight #1 singles title. Her Patriots are looking for their 5th consecutive state championship.

Day one team totals

1. Lincoln 360

2. RC Stevens 340

3. Harrisburg 242.5

4. O’Gorman 242

5. Harrisburg 186

