Lots on the line in the Beef Bowl Friday night at West Lyon

Beef Bowl is bigger than ever Friday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Beef Bowl is Friday night between Larchwood and Inwood and what is already a great rivalry takes on even more importance.

Afterall, both teams are undefeated and playing great football. The Lions have been man-handling every team they have played en route to a perfect record under former standout Curtis Eben.

And the Wildcats are defending state champs and playing like it under Jay Rozeboom in his 29th season as the head coach. His teams have never had a losing season during that time and have won 5 state titles.

Needless to say everyone is excited about the big game tomorrow night and knows it will take the best game of the year to win. “You know it’s a big game because it’s bragging rights for Lyon County. Lyon County loves the sport of football. There will be a big crowd tomorrow night. All we can control is playing hard and taking it one play at a time for 4 quarters,” says West Lyon’s Jay Rozeboom. “It is. Our school are competitive in everything they do for other sports, but you know football is the one that drives it, there’s no doubt about it. It’s a rivalry that’s been around forever. It’s called the Beef Bowl for a reason. There’s lots of beef on the field and Friday night will be no different,” says Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/GLR coach.

This is actually the final regular season game in Iowa. The playoffs have been expanded by 2 games. These teams usually play right away to start the season, but this year it couldn’t have been more timely to play in the regular season finale with a chance to finish with a perfect record heading into the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

