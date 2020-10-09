Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: Dan Ahlers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Democratic Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Senator Mike Rounds in the upcoming election.

In our Meet the Candidates segment we sit one-on-one with the candidates to learn more about their campaigns and themselves in the process.

Watch part one of our conversation with Ahlers above and you can find part two below.

