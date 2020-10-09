Advertisement

Mitchell Middle School teacher named South Dakota Teacher of the Year

Amanda Hargreaves, a teacher at Mitchell Middle School, won the award Thursday in a special virtual event.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amanda Hargreaves is a 6th grade teacher at Mitchell Middle School. She won the Teacher of the Year award at a virtual event Thursday evening. She was one of five regional finalists in South Dakota. She receives $5,000 in cash from the West River Foundation and a $1,000 honorarium from the South Dakota Board of Regents to present a series of professional development seminars to aspiring teachers.

Hargreaves has taught in the Mitchell School District since 2011. She started at Longfellow Elementary, where she established an anti-bullying program. At Mitchell Middle School in her science classroom, she’s known for activities like the Force and Motion Carnival. Students design and create carnival games to demonstrate their understanding of Newton’s laws of motion.

Now Hargreaves will be a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award. The 2021 National Teacher of the Year will be announced during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in the spring.

