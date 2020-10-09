South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

The 772 new cases bring the state total to 27,215. 5,188 cases are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries to 21,750.

Current hospitalizations decreased to 267 from 284. In total, 1,782 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. COVID-19 patients are occupying 11% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds are still available.

Five new deaths were also reported. The death toll now stands at 277.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced a new metric in its coronavirus dashboard where traditional PCR tests are labeled “confirmed” and antigen “rapid” tests are labeled “probable.”

