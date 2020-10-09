Advertisement

The Harvest Festival is back at Strawbale Winery

Festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Strawbale Winery is bringing the Harvest Festival back to the Renner area, with food, music and wine all Saturday long.

The winery will have food trucks, pumpkin painting, outdoor tastings and music from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be lots of hand sanitization stations and plenty of room for people to spread out and stay socially distant, and all events will be held outside. Pumpkins for painting are $2 and wine is available, by the glass or bottle, along with the tastings. Entry at the event is free of charge.

All the wine at Strawbale is made at the winery, which has been open since 2004.

