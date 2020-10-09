Advertisement

Training center for Native American officers ready to open

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says a new federal law enforcement training center for Native American officers in northeastern North Dakota should be starting classes in the next month.

The U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center is located at Camp Grafton, the North Dakota National Guard facility near Devils Lake. It includes classroom space, dorms, and a cafeteria that will be used by Bureau of Indian Affairs trainees.

The center will receive recruits from tribes throughout the Great Plains.

Most tribes currently send their officers to the federal site in Artesia, New Mexico. The Navajo Nation has its own police academy.

