Vermillion Victory Bonds raise over $190,000 for local businesses

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nate Welch, President & CEO of Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, said, “This was such a nice way for us to at least keep that spirit of D Days alive and also support our businesses.”

Over four days, the Vermillion Victory Bonds campaign raised $193,075 in gift-card value for over 50 local businesses.

The support even came from outside of the Vermillion community.

Welch said, “Of the 330 transactions, 1/3 of those came from outside of the city of Vermillion and in the $193,000 in value of gift cards purchased, that 1/3 purchased 25%.”

Some business owners participating in the campaign were shocked by the support.

Garrish said, “It obviously just had an incredible impact with that man people to participate.”

Co-Owner of The Bean, Leslie Garrish says the victory bonds helped make up for the business they’d expect to see during a typical d-days weekend.

“We’ve seen great success with this whole process and this weekend, we got our total and we, again, saw great success with it. It definitely made a huge dent in what we would’ve in a very busy weekend,” she said.

Welch said, “It really was great to just be able to just be able to bring them good news. A number of businesses got some pretty good gift card purchases.”

Victory Bonds was created by The University of South Dakota Foundation and the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company. Since March, the main purpose has been helping support their local businesses during the pandemic.

“We’ve been going through this for a long time. Everybody is dealing with it, right? And as we’ve come to realize, everybody’s in the same storm but not everybody in the same boat,” said Welch.

Garrish added, “There’s just such a focus on making sure that we can all stay healthy and we can stay afloat. So this, yeah, it absolutely gives me so much hope. Absolutely.”

