Advertisement

Vermillion Victory Bonds raise over $190,000 for local businesses

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nate Welch, President & CEO of Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, said, “This was such a nice way for us to at least keep that spirit of D Days alive and also support our businesses.”

Over four days, the Vermillion Victory Bonds campaign raised $193,075 in gift-card value for over 50 local businesses.

The support even came from outside of the Vermillion community.

Welch said, “Of the 330 transactions, 1/3 of those came from outside of the city of Vermillion and in the $193,000 in value of gift cards purchased, that 1/3 purchased 25%.”

Some business owners participating in the campaign were shocked by the support.

Garrish said, “It obviously just had an incredible impact with that man people to participate.”

Co-Owner of The Bean, Leslie Garrish says the victory bonds helped make up for the business they’d expect to see during a typical d-days weekend.

“We’ve seen great success with this whole process and this weekend, we got our total and we, again, saw great success with it. It definitely made a huge dent in what we would’ve in a very busy weekend,” she said.

Welch said, “It really was great to just be able to just be able to bring them good news. A number of businesses got some pretty good gift card purchases.”

Victory Bonds was created by The University of South Dakota Foundation and the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company. Since March, the main purpose has been helping support their local businesses during the pandemic.

“We’ve been going through this for a long time. Everybody is dealing with it, right? And as we’ve come to realize, everybody’s in the same storm but not everybody in the same boat,” said Welch.

Garrish added, “There’s just such a focus on making sure that we can all stay healthy and we can stay afloat. So this, yeah, it absolutely gives me so much hope. Absolutely.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: National Midwifery Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“They really got to know us and our wishes for this natural birth. But we also liked that we would still be in the hospital,” said Wuestewald.

News

Meet the Candidates: Dan Ahlers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Democratic Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Senator Mike Rounds in the upcoming election.

News

Business owner questions if South Dakota is welcoming to all companies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
When a company connecting farmers and soil testing put up a roadblock, Jared says he was told in confidence why he wouldn’t be getting their business.

Latest News

News

Meet the Candidates: Dan Ahlers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

USD student’s musical TikTok collaboration goes viral

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A University of South Dakota student is getting some national attention after her TikTok went viral.

News

One dead after shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Pinkwashing: Donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Some organizations have had to go virtual for fundraising this year and scams are a concern, it’s called Pinkwashing.

News

Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The three states now lead all others in new cases per capita, after months in which many residents and politicians shunned mask requirements while downplaying the risks of the disease.

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
A Sioux Falls man discovered his career passion after becoming a dad. Now, his business is gearing up for its next, exciting chapter.