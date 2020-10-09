Advertisement

Volleyball highlights Thursday as SF Christian, Huron and Watertown all prevail

Ranked teams victorious Thursday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was a good night for ranked volleyball teams in South Dakota as there were no upsets. In matches we shot, SF Christian was a winner for the 3rd time this week, with a pair of wins over “AA” schools as the #1A Chargers edged Lincoln 3-2. In “AA” matches, Huron swept Pierre but the first 2 sets were 25-22 and Watertown out-lasted Roosevelt 3-1.

The #2A Dakota Valley vs. #4A Madison match was postponed until October 27th because of COVID 19.

Top-ranked Northwestern in Class “B” beat #3 Faulkton 3-0.

