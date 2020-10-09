Advertisement

Warmer, Less Breezy

Chance of Rain Sunday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine again across the region. It will be warmer today and there will be less breeze than yesterday. Highs for most of us will be in the mid 80s with a light wind. Overnight, we should stay clear with lows dropping back into the 40s.

Over the weekend, we’re going to cool things off just a bit. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low to mid 70s for most. We will warm things back near 80 by Sunday, but we will have increasing cloud cover and the wind will pick up. All of that is ahead of a chance of showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening and Sunday night. We could use the rain! With the latest update to the Drought Monitor, southeastern parts of the region are now classified as in an Extreme Drought.

Any showers or thunderstorms will be done by Monday and we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. We’ll keep the 60s around for Tuesday before warming back into the 70s on Wednesday. After that, it looks like a cold front will move through and drop highs down into the mid to upper 50s. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we have any chances of rain coming up next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Friday on the Way

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Another Warm Up Incoming

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
10p newscast recordings

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures on the Rise

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Staying Warm and Dry

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Doudna
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Warm All Week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now