Warmer, Less Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine again across the region. It will be warmer today and there will be less breeze than yesterday. Highs for most of us will be in the mid 80s with a light wind. Overnight, we should stay clear with lows dropping back into the 40s.

Over the weekend, we’re going to cool things off just a bit. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low to mid 70s for most. We will warm things back near 80 by Sunday, but we will have increasing cloud cover and the wind will pick up. All of that is ahead of a chance of showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening and Sunday night. We could use the rain! With the latest update to the Drought Monitor, southeastern parts of the region are now classified as in an Extreme Drought.

Any showers or thunderstorms will be done by Monday and we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. We’ll keep the 60s around for Tuesday before warming back into the 70s on Wednesday. After that, it looks like a cold front will move through and drop highs down into the mid to upper 50s. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we have any chances of rain coming up next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.