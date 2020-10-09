Warmer Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re continuing the warmer than normal trend for temperatures in the month of October across the area as we head into this weekend. We’ll be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs falling to the mid to upper 70′s with sunshine on the way. We’re tracking a cold front to move through on Sunday which will bring a chance for showers and storms to the eastern parts of the area.

The cold front will be slow to move through and as a result we’ll get slightly warmer than Saturday with highs getting back into the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s. The cold front will get toward I-29 by Sunday evening and with some energy to work with there will be the potential for some storms and even a chance for some severe weather. The main risks would be for damaging wind gusts. Some much needed rain will look to fall in extreme eastern South Dakota and into parts of northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota where as much as a half inch to around an inch could fall.

This cold front will bring much colder air to the region next week. Sunshine will gradually return on Monday with highs falling all the way to the mid to upper 60′s. We’ll stay in the 60′s for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, but then expect another system to push through and drop our temperatures even more for the end of the week. Highs by next Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid to upper 50′s with morning lows in the lower 30′s and even some upper 20′s as well!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.