FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-The Beef Bowl!

Previewing Central Lyon at West Lyon!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Week 7 of Football Friday marks the end of the regular season and Iowa and brings the renewal of one of the region’s most heated rivalries-the “Beef Bowl” between Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock and West Lyon!

For the previous 14 years the game had been played as the season openers for both teams. However, with West Lyon moving up to Iowa’s Class 2A, it’s now at the end of the season for the first time since 2005, and this year it pits a pair of 6-0 teams against each other.

In the video viewer above you can hear from West Lyon about trying to win a second consecutive state title plus get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s game pick! Below we talk to Central Lyon about how they can end a four game losing streak to their arch rivals!

