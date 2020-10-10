FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-9-20)!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week 7 of Football Friday features an end and a beginning.

It’s the start of Minnesota’s season and the conclusion of Iowa’s regular season. Meanwhile South Dakota preps move one week closer to the postseason!

In the video viewer above our coverage begins with a fierce rivalry game in Iowa, “The Beef Bowl”, between 6-0 Central Lyon and 6-0 West Lyon. We then head over to Minnesota where Luverne and Pipestone opened their seasons battling for the Battle Axe! We then head into South Dakota for highlights from a pair of close 11AAA games between Lincoln and Harrisburg and Watertown and O’Gorman!

We’ve got a lot more 11-Man football in our next segment, starting with 11AA action that saw Yankton visiting Huron and Brookings hosting Pierre in a rematch of last year’s state title game. We then head to 11A were #1-ranked Tea visited Sioux Falls Christian and West Central welcomed Madison. 11B rounds things out with #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan at Garretson.

It’s on to 9-Man next with a battle of 9AA unbeatens in Hanson and Viborg-Hurley. We’ve then got a pair of 9A games between Canistota/Freeman-Bon Homme & Britton-Hecla-Chester.

To wrap up the show we check in on 9B’s top team, Wolsey-Wessington, as they played host to Colome, and we’ll check out who won the Girls' AA State Tennis Championship on the final day of the tournament!

