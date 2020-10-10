Advertisement

Friday night fire causes damage to Penitentiary Carpentry Shop

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was damaged by fire on Friday night, according to the Department of Corrections.

Officials said prison staff were alerted about the fire by an alarm shortly before 10:00 P.M. Smoke was visible to staff responding to the alarm. The Sioux Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the prison.

The prison sprinkler system and firefighters extinguished the fire, which was deemed under control by 10:45 P.M., according to Department of Corrections officials. They said no staff or inmates were in the shop area at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The amount of damage is undetermined, but the carpentry shop did suffer fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The carpentry shop is part of Pheasantland Industries, an enterprise fund within the South Dakota.

Department of Corrections said this provides work opportunities and instills marketable job skills for state prison inmates who produce unique products.

Inmates in the carpentry shop build cabinets, produce custom furniture and refurbish and refinish furniture.

