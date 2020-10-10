Advertisement

Iowa reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,325 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This report is as of 9:10 a.m. on October 10, 2020, and is compared to yesterday.

There are 16 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Lyon, Taylor, Sioux, Harrison, Carroll, Fremont, Plymouth, Page, Guthrie, Delaware, Emmet, O’Brien, Crawford, Decatur, Woodury, and Osceola counties.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

