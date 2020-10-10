Minnesota reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,537 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday, and 1,537 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The one-day figure for newly confirmed cases is the highest since the pandemic started, but it comes on one of the highest-ever days of testing volume.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported a total of 110,828 confirmed cases and 2,131 deaths. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for five of the new deaths reported Saturday.

The state has been averaging about nine new deaths per day over the past week - somewhat higher than seven-day averages in recent months, but below May averages.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.