Organizers Host “Grow Your Vote” Event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The upcoming election is on the minds of all voters across the U.S. and Saturday several organizers got together in Sioux Falls for the “Grow Your Vote” event.

The purpose of the event was to provide people with the opportunity to register to vote, request absentee ballots and provide information about what will be on this years ballot.

One of the organizers of the event was Lead South Dakota. They focus on empowering and encouraging women to be actively involved in political proceedings. Susan Kroger is the co-chair of the board of directors for Lead and she feels this event was necessary.

“We’re asking people to make sure they’re registered to vote and asking them to vote early. More importantly asking them to triple their vote by asking three other people to vote,” Kroger said.

Other organizations that took part include; Transformation Project, Planned Parenthood of the Dakota’s, South Dakota High school Democrats and SD Voices for Peace. SD Voices for Peace focuses on creating a safe space for immigrants and refugees in South Dakota.

Angelica Mercado-Ford is the program coordinator and she felt it was important to take part in this event to spread awareness.

“We really want people to use the power of the vote to create change in our communities and beyond,” Mercado-Ford said.

Participants had plenty of activities to enjoy while attending. There were several food trucks, three different live performers as well as a plethora of information about what will be on this years ballot.

The deadline for voter registration is October 19th with the election taking place on November 3rd.

