South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Saturday. The death toll now stands at 286.

The 732 new cases bring the state total to 27,947. 5,533 cases are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries to 22,128.

Current hospitalizations remain at 267. In total, 1,829 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients are occupying 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 21% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 40% of hospital beds and 24% of ICU beds are available.

