Avera Medical Minute: Flu shots important during pandemic

Six-month-old Harper and her Mom Nicole Edwards didn’t want to miss an appointment, even during the pandemic. It’s a priority to keep Harper up to date on vaccinations, including a flu shot.

“It’s proven that the shots help them fight the diseases that we’ve already learned about and prevent them from getting ill. So, as a mom you just want them to be safe and try to keep worry-free So one last thing we have to worry about,” said Edwards.

This year, getting vaccinated could be more important than ever before.

“Our doctor recommended that they get the immunization because regardless we’re still going to have to fight the pandemic so if they get that you don’t want them fighting another disease as well,” said Edwards.

Doctor Natalie Hutton hopes parents will keep their children’s immunization schedules up to date.

“The CDC recommended to start as early as possible this season so as soon as we got our supply we’ve started getting flu vaccines here. Anytime a child comes in for that otherwise we’ll be offering that to parents,” said Dr. Hutton.

Flu shots are formulated differently for babies. The first shot is recommended at six months.

“And if the first time that an infant gets a flu shot, they will need a booster in a month. So, and every year after that once they have their booster they just need one flu vaccine,” said Dr. Hutton.

And you don’t have to worry about kids who are sick being with kids coming for a check-up.

“When you come in, they will ask you what you’re here, what visit you’re here for. They’ll check your temperature and if you’re here for a well-visit, we actually see the well-patients on a separate floor than sick patients,” said Dr. Hutton.

The short term needle poke brings long term protection.

“Parents can rest assured that we’re, we’re doing what we can to keep kids safe and healthy,” said Dr. Hutton.

