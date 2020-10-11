Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Flu shots important during pandemic

“It’s proven that the shots help them fight the diseases that we’ve already learned about and prevent them from getting ill. So, as a mom you just want them to be safe and try to keep worry-free So one last thing we have to worry about,” said Edwards.
“It’s proven that the shots help them fight the diseases that we’ve already learned about and prevent them from getting ill. So, as a mom you just want them to be safe and try to keep worry-free So one last thing we have to worry about,” said Edwards.(Dave Hauck)
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Six-month-old Harper and her Mom Nicole Edwards didn’t want to miss an appointment, even during the pandemic. It’s a priority to keep Harper up to date on vaccinations, including a flu shot.

“It’s proven that the shots help them fight the diseases that we’ve already learned about and prevent them from getting ill. So, as a mom you just want them to be safe and try to keep worry-free So one last thing we have to worry about,” said Edwards.

This year, getting vaccinated could be more important than ever before.

“Our doctor recommended that they get the immunization because regardless we’re still going to have to fight the pandemic so if they get that you don’t want them fighting another disease as well,” said Edwards.

Doctor Natalie Hutton hopes parents will keep their children’s immunization schedules up to date.

“The CDC recommended to start as early as possible this season so as soon as we got our supply we’ve started getting flu vaccines here. Anytime a child comes in for that otherwise we’ll be offering that to parents,” said Dr. Hutton.

Flu shots are formulated differently for babies. The first shot is recommended at six months.

“And if the first time that an infant gets a flu shot, they will need a booster in a month. So, and every year after that once they have their booster they just need one flu vaccine,” said Dr. Hutton.

And you don’t have to worry about kids who are sick being with kids coming for a check-up.

“When you come in, they will ask you what you’re here, what visit you’re here for. They’ll check your temperature and if you’re here for a well-visit, we actually see the well-patients on a separate floor than sick patients,” said Dr. Hutton.

The short term needle poke brings long term protection.

“Parents can rest assured that we’re, we’re doing what we can to keep kids safe and healthy,” said Dr. Hutton.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: National Midwifery Week

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“They really got to know us and our wishes for this natural birth. But we also liked that we would still be in the hospital,” said Wuestewald.

News

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598, 4,274 of which are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“That’s the beauty about cardiology and interventional cardiology is you can see real-time you know changes and how a patient feels and how well they do you know right in front of your eyes,” said Wagener.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe while returning to the gym

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“When I looked around and saw how the machinery was all spaced out, the lockers were spaced out, the classes were spaced out. I lost that anxiety right away. I felt really safe in this environment,” said Wallenberg.

News

Active cases in South Dakota near 4,000 as state reports 386 new cases Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 386 new COVID-19 cases as active cases near 4,000 in the state.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Light the Night virtual event supports Leukemia, Lymphoma patients

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"We have so many ways in which we can enhance the quality of life and, and then the feeling of hope for all these patients and let them know that it's not necessarily the end of everything," said Parameswaran.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.