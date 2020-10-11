BOYS STATE A SEMIFINALS: Sioux Falls Christian & Tea Return To Championship For Third Straight Year

SIOUX FALLS & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and Tea Titans will meet for the third straight year it the State A Boys Soccer Championship after coasting to Saturday semifinal win.

The top-seeded Chargers ripped St. Thomas More 5-0 while the three-time defending champion Titans took out Vermillion 4-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights of both games.

The Titans and Chargers will play for the championship next Saturday at 1 PM in Harrisburg. Tea defeated Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 & 1-0 in the last two title games.

