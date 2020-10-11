Advertisement

Brandon Valley Whips Washington

Lynx Shut Out Warriors 39-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tate Johnson ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 39-0 victory at Washington on Saturday night at Howard Wood Field.

It’s the fifth straight win for the Lynx (5-1) who will host Harrisburg on Friday.

Washington falls to 3-3 and will head west river on Friday to play at Rapid City Central.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

STATE AA QUARTERFINALS: Upsetting Day In Aberdeen As O’Gorman Girls & Roosevelt Boys Stun Golden Eagles

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
O'Gorman girls upset top-seeded Golden Eagles 2-0, Roosevelt boys rally for 2-1 win

Sports

State A Boys Soccer Semifinals

Updated: 30 minutes ago
SF Christian and Tea Advance

Sports

Dordt Drills Jamestown

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg and Dordt University Athletics
Defenders improve to 3-1 with 66-13 win over Jamestown

Sports

State A Girls Soccer Semifinals

Updated: 35 minutes ago
West Central & Tea advance

Latest News

Sports

Dakota State Shut Down In Dickinson

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Trojans fall 23-3

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-9-20)!

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring 13 games from South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: B-Block (10-9-20)

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
Featuring highlights from 11AA, 11A & 11B

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: C-Block (10-9-20)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
Featuring highlights from 9AA & 9A

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: D-Block (10-9-20)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
Featuring highlights from Wolsey-Wessington and Colome as well as State Tennis

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-The Beef Bowl!

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the battle of Lyon County between West Lyon and Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock!