Brandon Valley Whips Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tate Johnson ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 39-0 victory at Washington on Saturday night at Howard Wood Field.

It’s the fifth straight win for the Lynx (5-1) who will host Harrisburg on Friday.

Washington falls to 3-3 and will head west river on Friday to play at Rapid City Central.

