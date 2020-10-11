Advertisement

Dakota State Shut Down In Dickinson

Trojans fall on the road 23-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State managed just 79 yards rushing and could score just three points in a 23-3 loss at perennial North Star Athletic Association power Dickinson State on Saturday afternoon.

Three turnovers also squashed any hopes of an upset as the Trojans fell to 1-3 on the year. They will host in-state rival Presentation next Saturday at 3 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

