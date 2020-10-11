Dordt Drills Jamestown

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders scored on its first seven possessions and had a interception return for a touchdown on the way to a 66-13 win in GPAC play over Jamestown in Sioux Center, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Dordt erupted for 36 points in the second quarter on the way to a 50-6 halftime lead.

Dordt started the scoring with an eight play, 45 yard drive capped by Levi Jungling’s two yard run as he won the race to the corner of the endzone. Jamestown marched on its next possessions and settled for a long field goal attempt, but failed to convert. Dordt then scored on an 80 yard drive that took 11 plays to complete and Noah Clayberg ran two yards for the score with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

Dordt’s third score came early in the second quarter when Clayberg found Jungling for a five yard pass. The point after failed and Dordt’s lead was 20-0 with 13:07 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive Nathan Kabongo took a pass away at the Jamestown 20 and raced to the end zone for Dordt’s fourth touchdown.

Dordt added a touchdown passes to Hayden Large and Jungling for a 41-0 lead before Jamestown struck for 60 yard touchdown pass to make the score 41-6. Dordt managed two more scores in the final three minutes of the first half. Ben Heuvelhorst caught a pass from Clayberg and Brett Zachman knocked a 43 yard field goal through to end the first half and put Dordt up 50-6.

The Defenders outscored Jamestown 16-6 in the second half with Zachman hitting a 26 yard field goal and Jacob Loomis completed an eight yard pass to Jayden Huisman early in the fourth quarter and then Loomis capped the scoring with a shovel pass to Jake Carroll that the running back raced up the sideline with for 42 yards and a score for the final of 66-13.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt outgained the Jimmies 668-240. Dordt ran for 303 yards and passed for 365.

Clayberg had seven carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. He completed 15-18 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Carter Schiebout had 17 carries for 69 yards and Jacob Loomis had eight carries for 42 yards.

Jake Carroll and Zane Gunter each had 32 and 31 yards respectively.

Loomis also was 9-12 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Huisman and Levi Jungling each had five catches for 75 yards.

Raphael Carr had five catches for 53 yards.

Ben Heuvelhorst had three catches and Lucas Warner, Jake Carroll, Eli Boldan, Carter Schiebout, Hayden Large and Carson Brown all had one catch.

Brayton Van Kekerix had seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

Abe Stoesz had four tackles and one sack.

Van Kekerix, Stoesz, Colyn Oostenink, Thomas Macomber and Jake Beukelman all had a sack.

Meno Jones and Kabongo had the two interceptions for Dordt.

Dordt is 3-1 this season while Jamestown is 0-2.

COACH PENNER SAID

“Our guys continue to make the kind of progress we need to make. We played a dominant game in most phases and it was great to see some younger players get so much time.”

NEXT

Dordt will host Doane in the final of three home games in a row on Saturday, October 17.

