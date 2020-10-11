Advertisement

GIRLS STATE A SEMIFINALS: West Central & Tea Win To Force Championship Rubber Game

Titans beat Vermillion 4-2, Trojans shut Sioux Falls Christian down 2-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD & TEA , S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After splitting the previous two State A Girls Soccer Championships, the Tea Titans and West Central Trojans will get a third straight title matchup and rubber game for their rivalry.

Tea defeated Vermillion 4-2 in the semifinals while West Central shut Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 down in semifinal play on Saturday afternoon. You can click on the video viewer for highlights.

The Titans and Trojans will play for the championship next Saturday at 11 AM in Harrisburg. Tea won last year’s championship 2-0, avenging their 2018 loss to West Central.

