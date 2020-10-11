Advertisement

Iowa reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

(Source: AP)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on October 11, 2020, and is compared to yesterday.

There are 18 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%.

This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Lyon, Taylor, Sioux, Harrison, Carroll, Page, Fremont, Guthrie, Plymouth, Delaware, Emmet, Osceola, Decatur, O’Brien, Crawford, Monroe, Adams, and Woodbury counties.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

