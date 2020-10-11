Advertisement

Minnesota reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

MN COVID
MN COVID(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials are reporting 10 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,141 since the pandemic began.

The update released Sunday shows 1,450 new cases in the last day, following a record high Saturday of more than 1,500 positive tests.

A total of 112,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11,551 healthcare workers.

It’s the fourth straight day the state has reported more than 1,000 cases. Active cases remain at a record high of 9,956.

The update shows 52 new hospitalizations, compared with 51 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Sioux Falls men identified in fatal Thursday morning crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Two Sioux Falls men identified in fatal Thursday morning crash

News

Iowa reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

News

South Dakota sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

News

Dickinson Drops Dakota State

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

Dordt Drills Jamestown

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Brandon Valley Whips Washington

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Aberdeen Soccer Upset In AA Quarterfinals

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Friday night fire causes damage to Penitentiary Carpentry Shop

Updated: 21 hours ago
The carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was damaged by fire on Friday night, according to the Department of Corrections.

News

Organizers Host “Grow Your Vote” Event

Updated: 21 hours ago
Organizers Host “Grow Your Vote” Event

News

Harris, Pence square off in Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s political party leaders shared their takeaways from Wednesday’s debate.