Advertisement

President Trump signs ‘Savanna’s Act’ law addressing missing, murdered Native Americans

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind
Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill named for a Fargo murder victim to address cases of missing and murdered Native Americans. Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House last month after passing the Senate earlier this year.

The bill was introduced by former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, last Congress and was reintroduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, in the current Congress.

The law is meant to help police track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans. It directs the Departments of Justice and Interior to consult with American Indian tribes while developing national law enforcement guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Flu shots important during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“It’s proven that the shots help them fight the diseases that we’ve already learned about and prevent them from getting ill. So, as a mom you just want them to be safe and try to keep worry-free So one last thing we have to worry about,” said Edwards.

News

Two Sioux Falls men identified in fatal Thursday morning crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Sioux Falls men identified in fatal Thursday morning crash

News

Iowa reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

News

Minnesota reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Minnesota health officials are reporting 10 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,141 since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

South Dakota sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

News

Dickinson Drops Dakota State

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Dordt Drills Jamestown

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Brandon Valley Whips Washington

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Aberdeen Soccer Upset In AA Quarterfinals

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Friday night fire causes damage to Penitentiary Carpentry Shop

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
The carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was damaged by fire on Friday night, according to the Department of Corrections.