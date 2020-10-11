Advertisement

South Dakota sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials are reporting a nearly 38% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the last day, with 617 new cases.

The update lifted the number of positive tests to 28,564. Of those, 5,865 are considered active cases, an increase of 332 from Saturday’s report.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Hospitalizations dropped by one, to 266. COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of the state’s hospital beds, with an overall total availability rate of 42%.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University report there were about 772 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. North Dakota ranks first at about 822 new cases per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Minnesota health officials are reporting 10 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,141 since the pandemic began.

The carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was damaged by fire on Friday night, according to the Department of Corrections.

