STATE AA QUARTERFINALS: Upsetting Day In Aberdeen As O’Gorman Girls & Roosevelt Boys Stun Golden Eagles

Knights Upend Top-Seeded Aberdeen Girls 2-0, Rider Boys Rally For 2-1 Victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a tremendous season the Aberdeen boys and girls soccer teams appeared poised to make a run to next week’s state championships in Harrisburg.

The O’Gorman girls and Roosevelt boys had other ideas.

Sierra Barkus scored both O’Gorman girls in their AA Quarterfinal, handing the top-seeded Golden Eagles their first and only loss of the season, 2-0. The Knights advance to Tuesday semifinals and will play at Brandon Valley.

In the boys game Byron Ochoa scored a pair of second half goals to help Roosevelt rally past Aberdeen 2-1.

The Riders will head west to face top seed Rapid City Stevens in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

