Two Sioux Falls men identified in fatal Thursday morning crash

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALL LAKE, S.D.(Dakota News Now) – The Department of Public Safety identified the two Sioux Falls men who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Wall Lake.

According to authorities, a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup, pulling a flatbed trailer with a small tractor on it, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 when it had a front-end collision with a westbound 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. Each vehicle started on fire.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, 59-year-old Charles Puthoff was the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup. Michael Williams, 24, was driving the GMC Sierra pickup.

Authorities said they’re still investigating if seatbelts were used by both drivers.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

