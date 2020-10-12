Active COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 in South Dakota as deaths near 300

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 359 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpass 6,000 and deaths near 300.

The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,289. Active cases increased nearly 200 to 6,062 Monday as the daily record continues to be broken.

Deaths reached 288 with two new deaths reported on Monday.

Current hospitalizations increased by 12 to 278. Overall, 1,886 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. COVID-19 patients occupy 12% of hospital beds with 43% of beds still available.

In total, 22,575 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

