Authorities investigating stabbing death in Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing death in western South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 39-year-old Tessa Curley was discovered in a Box Elder apartment about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say they are treating it as a homicide.

No further information has been released.

