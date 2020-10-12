Authorities investigating stabbing death in Box Elder
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing death in western South Dakota.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 39-year-old Tessa Curley was discovered in a Box Elder apartment about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators say they are treating it as a homicide.
No further information has been released.
