Cooler Temps are Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any leftover showers and clouds will clear out of the region quickly. Then we’ll have plenty of sunshine for our Monday across the region. Highs will be in the 60s for most but we will see a few 70s for highs the farther south and west you go. The wind is going to pick up a bit, especially to the north. We’ll keep the sunny weather around for Tuesday with highs back in the 60s for most.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover for Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower to the north. That’s ahead of a cold front that will move through the region. By Thursday morning, most of us will be close to, if not below freezing for lows. Most of us will struggle to make it out of the 40s Thursday despite plenty of sunshine. It looks like we’ll be in the 40s for highs for Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll be staying dry, but it will still be cool. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Right now, it looks like most of next week will be the same. It looks like the upper 40s and low 50s for highs will be sticking around awhile.

