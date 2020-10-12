Advertisement

Gov. Noem to give update on AG Ravsnborg’s fatal crash investigation

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will give an update on the investigation involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a pedestrian last month.

On September 12th, Ravnsborg was traveling westbound on Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever at around 10:30 pm.

Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer calling 911 and searching the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg found the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney is one of four state attorneys who will decide whether Ravsnborg will face charges in a deadly crash.

It is unclear if the investigation has been completed or not.

Gov. Noem and Sec. Price will speak at 1 pm at Sioux Falls City Hall.

