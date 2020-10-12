Gov. Noem to give update on AG Ravsnborg’s fatal crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will give an update on the investigation involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a pedestrian last month.

On September 12th, Ravnsborg was traveling westbound on Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever at around 10:30 pm.

Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer calling 911 and searching the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg found the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney is one of four state attorneys who will decide whether Ravsnborg will face charges in a deadly crash.

It is unclear if the investigation has been completed or not.

Gov. Noem and Sec. Price will speak at 1 pm at Sioux Falls City Hall.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.