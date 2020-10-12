Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-11-20)

Top Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Prep & College Football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week 7 of the prep and college football season saw the beginning of the Minnesota’s High School schedule, the end of Iowa’s regular season, and plenty of great action in-between!

Here is a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in Gridiron Greatness!

Defenders improve to 3-1 with 66-13 win over Jamestown