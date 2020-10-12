Iowa To Reportedly Face Gonzaga At Sanford Pentagon In December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meanwhile it appears the Sanford Pentagon will play host to what might be the premier non-conference game of the men’s college basketball season.

According to CBS Sports Matt Norlander the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs on December 19th in Sioux Falls.

BREAKING: Another huge college hoops nonconference matchup is on the schedule. Top-five teams Gonzaga and Iowa have agreed to play each other on Dec. 19 at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sources told @CBSSports. Details ⬇️https://t.co/7DooxxuKLx — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 7, 2020

This will replace Iowa’s previously scheduled game at the Pentagon on December 22nd against Oregon State.

It could be a Final Four preview with both Iowa and Gonzaga expected to be ranked in the top five. It’ll be the Hawkeyes second game at the Pentagon, their first a victory over Colorado in 2017.

The Pentagon is also reportedly set to host an event for tournament field of what was to have been the Battle for Atlantis which will feature several big name teams, though neither event has been officially announced.

