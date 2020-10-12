Advertisement

Iowa To Reportedly Face Gonzaga At Sanford Pentagon In December

Potential Final Four Preview Appears Set For December 19th
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meanwhile it appears the Sanford Pentagon will play host to what might be the premier non-conference game of the men’s college basketball season.

According to CBS Sports Matt Norlander the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs on December 19th in Sioux Falls.

This will replace Iowa’s previously scheduled game at the Pentagon on December 22nd against Oregon State.

It could be a Final Four preview with both Iowa and Gonzaga expected to be ranked in the top five. It’ll be the Hawkeyes second game at the Pentagon, their first a victory over Colorado in 2017.

The Pentagon is also reportedly set to host an event for tournament field of what was to have been the Battle for Atlantis which will feature several big name teams, though neither event has been officially announced.

