Iowa tops 100,000 coronavirus cases as Trump plans rally

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
As Iowa surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and remained the fourth-highest state for rate of infection, the mayor of Des Moines expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s rally this week at the city’s airport could become a super-spreader event.

The state averaged 1,300 new cases per day over the past four days.

On Saturday, the state posted 21 more deaths after recording 14 deaths on Friday. On Sunday, the state reported six more deaths.

As of Monday, positive cases in Iowa reached 100,052, and 1,464 people have died since the virus surfaced in March.

With polls showing a tight race between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the president plans a Wednesday rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

