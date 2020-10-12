Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New poll shows positive favorability for TenHaken; Reveals close presidential race in Sioux Falls

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll suggests that the majority of residents approve of the work that Mayor Paul TenHaken’s administration is doing in the city and that the presidential race might be closer than expected, at least in Sioux Falls.

News

Meet the Candidates: Dan Ahlers

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Democratic Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Senator Mike Rounds in the upcoming election.

News

Meet the Candidates: Dan Ahlers

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

Latest News

News

South Dakota’s Department of Education releases modified annual report card

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Some lawmakers unsatisfied with coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Legislature

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
Some lawmakers unsatisfied with coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Legislature

News

Setting the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Setting the Stage for the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

VOD Recording

Dakota News Now - 2020 South Dakota Special Legislative Session

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now