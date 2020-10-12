Mi Pueblo Mexican Market opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Mexican grocery store has opened up in Sioux Falls with the goal of making Mexican ingredients and products more accessible to everyone.

Oscar Cadena and his family are from Mexico. 25 years ago they moved to Seattle and then to Sioux Falls where they took over Inca Mexican Restaurant around 11 years ago.

The family has enjoyed sharing their culture and wanted to expand on that. There wasn’t a Mexican grocery store near them, so the family-owned restaurant decided to open one.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Market is located around the corner from Inca Mexican Restaurant on 41st Street across from the Western Mall.

“The Spanish community is growing a little bit, that’s why we decided to put this in this part of town,” said Cadena.

At Mi Pueblo Mexican Market customers can experience many different flavors from different countries.

“It’s not only Mexican products, we have Salvador products, Honduras products, and Guatemala too, and Ecuador,” said Cadena.

They sell everything from veggies and fruits to seasonings, candy, and even detergent. Mi Pueblo also sells Inca salsa and take and bake items from the restaurant like enchiladas and burritos.

The family is excited to expose people to new things.

“It’s fun to give them a little bit of a piece of our country,” said Owner, Vanessa Enriquez.

The store will also offer items that people from other countries aren’t able to find at other stores.

"I see people and they say ‘Oh you have these things here like soap or a different food’ and they’re like “Oh I didn’t see that for a long time. I just saw it in my country.' So they are so happy to see the products here,” said Owner Angelina Espino.

The owners are also taking suggestions from customers on what they’d like to see in the store.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

