OYO Final Fall Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months.

If your grass is still green, you’ll want to keep mowing it and cut it a little shorter. By doing so, more sunlight will reach the ground. If your grass has gone dormant, then you don’t need to mow.

Once the leaves have fallen, make sure you rake them up. Leaving the leaves on your lawn can kill your grass and promote the growth of fungus. Once the leaves are raked, go ahead and throw done some drought-tolerant grass seed. Fall is also the best time of year to fertilize your lawn.

It’s also important to disconnect hoses from your house and to blow out your sprinkler system. Make sure you also clear the leaves from your gutters and downspouts.

