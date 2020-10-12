Advertisement

Report says Sioux Falls is the 10th best place to live in the U.S.

Report says Sioux Falls is a top 10 place to live
Report says Sioux Falls is a top 10 place to live
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is getting national recognition for being a top 10 city to live in.

Livability.com labels Sioux Falls a top ten city to live in, and when talking to people that live here, they agree.

“I think we are one of the best kept secrets in the Midwest,” said Craig Eden of Sioux Falls.

Livability.com ranked the top 100 best places to live in the United States, and at number 10 was Sioux Falls.

In a year where many Americans were sent home to work, the rankings on livabilty.com can be to help those who are looking to move while working remotely, and Sioux Falls has a lot to offer.

“It’s nice because it’s not a big city you don’t have to worry about rush hour traffic, but it still has everything to offer that you could possibly want. There’s good entertainment, good restaurants, good bars, good sports associations so there’s plenty to do,” Sioux Falls resident Tony Byington said.

The data-driven list highlights the city’s coffee shops, restaurants, employers, and healthcare system. All contributing to its economy, which Byington believes is a big reason the city’s rating is so high.

“I think it’s rated in the top ten because safety is super important to people and it’s always considered a very safe place to live. The economy is just bustling and people want to live where they know there’s great jobs and great houses,” Byington added.

The report also mentions affordability and low crime rate.

When talking to people about what they like most about the city they call home, the answers vary.

“I like Sioux falls because I like the size, I like that we have lots of things to do, lots of things to offer. I still feel it’s very safe, it’s a very nice place to live I really like the people that live here,” said Eden.

“Even when we were walking down here now, I love this downtown area. It’s just really fun to walk around and see all the new sculptures,” Connie Byington of Sioux Falls said.

Along with Sioux falls, Fargo, North Dakota and Rochester, Minnesota were also in the top 10.

