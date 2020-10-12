Advertisement

SDSU Mens Basketball To Open At Kansas State Event November 25th

Jacks to play Colorado and Drake in Little Apple Classic
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While our focus has been on football and the fall sports season the return of college basketball in South Dakota continued to take shape this week.

The South Dakota STate men’s basketball team will begin their season on November 25th at the Little Apple Classic on the campus of Kansas State University.

The Jacks will open up with Colorado of the Pac-12, a team that went 21-11 and likely would have made the NCAA Tournament. They’ll play the Drake BUlldogs two days later on November 27th.

Further details about their schedule will be released later.

