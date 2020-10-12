Advertisement

The adoption process during the pandemic

A South Dakota agency sheds light on the adoption journey.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The adoption process for families trying to adopt internationally is arduous due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Horizons Adoption Agency handles international adoptions for South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. The executive director, Marlys Ubben, says that the journey starts with registration, which usually needs resubmitting. Multiple government agencies have employees working from home, and many steps of the process require in-person work. Things like home interviews and fingerprinting for background checks are all in-person aspects of the process that cannot move online. All this adds months to an already long process.

Now that travel is allowed to international countries; prospective parents must go through quarantines upon arrival and restricted movement in-country. When visiting orphanages, social distancing and masks are required, making the early stages of the bonding process difficult, especially for very young children. Every additional step and more extra safety measures make adopting an international adoption a longer and more expensive process. The most challenging part is not having an end in sight.

“It’s not only frustrating because it’s an unknown time frame; we don’t even know when these things will happen right now. The American consulates are restricting visas for these children right now because their staff is limited and the restrictions on them by the government,” said Ubben.

What can help adopting families is donations. Places like New Horizons uses donations for therapists to counsel families and send food and other resources to orphanages. Donations also help families pay for the many applications it takes to become eligible for adoption and obtain visas for children entering the country.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

