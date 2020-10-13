Advertisement

Burn ban in effect in Lincoln County

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A burn ban is in effect in Lincoln County as officials say fire conditions are very high to extreme.

The burn ban will remain until the fire danger subsides. The Lincoln County Commission passed the resolution on Tuesday.

The burn ban prohibits any large fire and mandates all fire pits and burn barrels be covered with a mesh screen no larger than one-quarter inch.

You can read the full burn ban resolution, here.

