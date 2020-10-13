Advertisement

Colman-Egan gets rare Monday win in high school football

Hawks improve to 4-2 win win over Razorbacks
By Mark Ovenden
Oct. 12, 2020
MENNO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s not often you see a regular season high school football game on a Monday night. But this season has been anything but ordinary thanks to COVID 19. And the Hawks of Colman-Egan and Razorbacks of Menno/Marion were just glad to be on the field playing a game.

The game was scoreless in the 2nd quarter when Ryan Voelker dropped a great pass to Ryker Hawkins who took it down to the 1-yard line. Dawson Tolley punched it in for an 8-0 lead. The Hawks added to the lead before half-time when Cole Hanaasch took the pitch to the house for a 16-0 lead at the break..

Menno/Marion would rally as Treyton Sayler broke free for a score down the sideline. But Colman-Egan sealed the win in the 4th when Hawkins busted loose up the middle and a 24-6 victory.

Gayville-Volin beat Avon 40-28 in the other game played on Monday night.

