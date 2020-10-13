Fastenau leads Aberdeen Central girls to unbeaten regular season in soccer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rarely in a sport like soccer does a team enter the postseason undefeated, thus becoming the favorites to win the title. That’s exactly the position that Aberdeen Central found themselves in, winning 11 games and only drawing once throughout the regular season.

However, their run came to an end Saturday, upset at home by Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. But senior striker Megan Fastenau says the team has much to be proud of, accomplishing almost everything they set out to do at the beginning of the year.

“I thought this season went really well for us, especially my senior year. I had 17 goals, and our team worked really well together at practices. We gave it our all at games and it’s a tough loss.” Fastenau says.

It’s a feeling shared by head coach Merle Aske, knowing that playoff games are always one or two moments away from a different outcome.

“I’m really proud of the girls, you know the seniors. They did everything we wanted to do all season long, you know. We won the conference and we got where we wanted to be.” Aske says.

That dominance during the regular season was led in part by Fastenau, one of the captains on the senior-led team. Aske says going into the season, he knew that leadership was going to be essential for this team to succeed, and says relying on Fastenau’s leadership was a simple decision.

“And that’s kind of that senior leadership, is she’s always there when she needs to be there. And she just does a really good job of leading the team and doing the things we need to do.” Aske says.

It’s a role Fastenau picked up immediately, and something she took great pride in.

“I feel honored to wear my captain band out on the field with my teammates, and being that leader for everyone.” Fastenau says.

And even though this year didn’t end how she or her teammates wanted it to, Fastenau says she’s happy to have been able to be an important part of this Golden Eagle squad that earned the top seed in the state tournament.

“Being a part of such a great team where we work hard on the field but we also have fun off of the field. All of my friends are my teammates, so we all hand out together.”

And some great memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.