Advertisement

Fastenau leads Aberdeen Central girls to unbeaten regular season in soccer

Golden Eagles followed their leader to success
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rarely in a sport like soccer does a team enter the postseason undefeated, thus becoming the favorites to win the title. That’s exactly the position that Aberdeen Central found themselves in, winning 11 games and only drawing once throughout the regular season.

However, their run came to an end Saturday, upset at home by Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. But senior striker Megan Fastenau says the team has much to be proud of, accomplishing almost everything they set out to do at the beginning of the year.

“I thought this season went really well for us, especially my senior year. I had 17 goals, and our team worked really well together at practices. We gave it our all at games and it’s a tough loss.” Fastenau says.

It’s a feeling shared by head coach Merle Aske, knowing that playoff games are always one or two moments away from a different outcome.

“I’m really proud of the girls, you know the seniors. They did everything we wanted to do all season long, you know. We won the conference and we got where we wanted to be.” Aske says.

That dominance during the regular season was led in part by Fastenau, one of the captains on the senior-led team. Aske says going into the season, he knew that leadership was going to be essential for this team to succeed, and says relying on Fastenau’s leadership was a simple decision.

“And that’s kind of that senior leadership, is she’s always there when she needs to be there. And she just does a really good job of leading the team and doing the things we need to do.” Aske says.

It’s a role Fastenau picked up immediately, and something she took great pride in.

“I feel honored to wear my captain band out on the field with my teammates, and being that leader for everyone.” Fastenau says.

And even though this year didn’t end how she or her teammates wanted it to, Fastenau says she’s happy to have been able to be an important part of this Golden Eagle squad that earned the top seed in the state tournament.

“Being a part of such a great team where we work hard on the field but we also have fun off of the field. All of my friends are my teammates, so we all hand out together.”

And some great memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Colman-Egan gets rare Monday win in high school football

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Colman-Egan gets rare Monday win in high school football

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-11-20)

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football

Sports

Iowa To Reportedly Face Gonzaga At Sanford Pentagon In December

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Potential Final Four preview appears set for December 19th

Latest News

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-11-20)

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football!

Sports

SDSU Mens Basketball To Open At Kansas State Event November 25th

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Jacks to face Colorado and Drake in "Little Apple Classic"

Sports

GIRLS STATE A SEMIFINALS: West Central & Tea Win To Force Championship Rubber Game

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:28 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tea defeats Vermillion 4-3, West Central shuts Sioux Falls Christian down 2-0

Sports

BOYS STATE A SEMIFINALS: Sioux Falls Christian & Tea Return To Championship For Third Straight Year

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:21 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Chargers defeat St. Thomas More 5-0 while three-time defending champion Titans top Vermillion 4-0

Sports

STATE AA QUARTERFINALS: Upsetting Day In Aberdeen As O’Gorman Girls & Roosevelt Boys Stun Golden Eagles

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:10 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
O'Gorman girls upset top-seeded Golden Eagles 2-0, Roosevelt boys rally for 2-1 win

Sports

Brandon Valley Whips Washington

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:00 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx Shut Out Warriors 39-0