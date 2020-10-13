Junior Achievement to host Sioux Empire Move-a-thon virtually

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Junior Achievement of South Dakota is prepping for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and due to the pandemic, it’s going virtual.

Starting Sunday, participants will track various activities online and watch themselves move along paths throughout Sioux Falls. You’ll be able to track your runs, walks, and even yard work.

All proceeds from the event go to support JA programs here in the Sioux Empire.

“JA is more of a need now than it has been ever, we understand that our kids are going through a lot right now. Any sense of normalcy is perfect so JA helps with that normalcy in the classroom and virtually as well. In teaching our program you know about small businesses, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, work readiness," says Events Manager Rachel Petersen.

Registration is $50 and organizers hope to have at least 200 participants sign up this year.

