Advertisement

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns next Monday will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill. Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., fell apart this past weekend, probably for good.

“Democrats have spent months blocking policies they do not even oppose. They say anything short of their multi-trillion-dollar wish list, jammed with non-COVID-related demands, is ‘piecemeal’ and not worth doing,” McConnell said in a statement. “And she has worked hard to ensure that nothing is what American families get.”

McConnell’s announcement came as President Donald Trump continues to agitate for “stimulus,” saying that Capitol Hill Republicans should “go big” rather than the limited approach they’ve been advocating.

Opinion polls show that additional coronavirus relief is a higher priority for most voters than quickly approving Trump’s nomination of Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. While many Republicans take a skeptical view of the need for more virus relief like special unemployment benefits or direct payments to most taxpayers, some GOP senators in difficult re-election races are eager for more aid.

Under Senate rules, McConnell can call for a re-vote on the September legislation, which was filibustered by Democrats as insufficient. It also doesn’t satisfy Trump, in part because it did not provide for another round of $1,200 direct payments that would go out under his name.

McConnell could also modify the earlier GOP bill.

For her part, Pelosi issued a statement again criticizing Trump for caring chiefly about the direct payments. She defended her position on a Tuesday conference call with fellow Democrats.

“A fly on the wall or wherever else it might land in the Oval Office tells me that the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up,” Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues.

To recap, talks on the latest potential round of COVID relief began in July, collapsed in August, and were revived last month. Last week alone saw Trump cause the talks to collapse on Tuesday, only to revive them heading into the weekend. They then cratered again on Saturday after Trump’s latest $1.8 trillion proposal took heavy fire from both Democrats and Trump’s GOP allies.

Republicans are back to offering smaller, targeted aid that would permit endangered party members to again go on record in favor of aid, even if it’s a nonstarter with Democrats and opposed by Trump.

“What I hear from Sen. McConnell is once again take a little piece and be satisfied. What I hear from the president just the opposite,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “Can the two of them sit down and agree? Wouldn’t that be a breakthrough?”

Some Democrats are convinced that Joe Biden is poised to reclaim the White House and have been pressuring Pelosi to strike a less ambitious deal that would deliver aid now rather than letting the economy to continue to struggle without help until next year. Pelosi’s response was to gather statements from a host of committee chairmen criticizing the administration’s latest offer.

“If Congress doesn’t act, the next president will inherit a real mess,” said Harvard economist Jason Furman, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama. “If the Mnuchin offer could be passed by the Senate — which is a huge “if” — that would be a lot better than waiting to get even more in January.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Authorities release 911 call, AG Ravnsborg’s BAC in fatal crash investigation update

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Noem will give an update on the investigation involving AG Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a pedestrian last month.

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National Politics

Barrett said George Floyd video had impact on her family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett opens up Tuesday while talking to senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee about her family's reaction to the George Floyd video.

News

South Dakota reports rise in COVID-19 occupied hospital beds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in hospital beds and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as active cases decreased slightly Tuesday.

National Politics

Biden addresses idea of high court packing: ‘I’m not a fan’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden has expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court before, but in recent weeks notably dodged multiple questions from the media about the proposal, insisting he would answer the question after the election.

National Politics

Biden will answer Supreme Court questions after election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Joe Biden says he won't talk about court packing until after November 3.